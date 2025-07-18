wrestling / News

Updated WWE SummerSlam 2025 Betting Odds

July 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam UWT Image Credit: WWE

New betting odds have been released for WWE SummerSlam. MyBookie released the following odds for the announced matches on the show, which takes place on August 2nd and 3rd:

Women’s World Championship Match
* Naomi (-1000)
* Rhea Ripley (+300)
* IYO Sky (+600)
Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match
* Lyra Valkyria (-400)
* Becky Lynch (+250)
Tag Team Match
* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll (-500)
* Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul (+300)
WWE Women’s Championship Match
* Jade Cargill (-600)
* Tiffany Stratton (+350)
WWE Undisputed Championship Match
* Cody Rhodes (-300)
* John Cena (+200)
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
* CM Punk (-200)
* Gunther (+150)

