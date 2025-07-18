wrestling / News
Updated WWE SummerSlam 2025 Betting Odds
July 18, 2025 | Posted by
New betting odds have been released for WWE SummerSlam. MyBookie released the following odds for the announced matches on the show, which takes place on August 2nd and 3rd:
Women’s World Championship Match
* Naomi (-1000)
* Rhea Ripley (+300)
* IYO Sky (+600)
Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match
* Lyra Valkyria (-400)
* Becky Lynch (+250)
Tag Team Match
* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll (-500)
* Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul (+300)
WWE Women’s Championship Match
* Jade Cargill (-600)
* Tiffany Stratton (+350)
WWE Undisputed Championship Match
* Cody Rhodes (-300)
* John Cena (+200)
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
* CM Punk (-200)
* Gunther (+150)