– WWE SummerSlam will be held over two nights for the first time ever next month. WWE has announced nine matchups for the two-night premium live event so far, but they haven’t specified which matches will be taking place on each night. Dave Meltzer provided more details on the WWE SummerSlam Night 1 and Night 2 main events on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, as of June 29, the last internal card he saw for WWE SummerSlam had John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the WWE Undisputed Championship to headline Night 2. Meanwhile, CM Punk challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title will headline Night 1.

WWE has not yet confirmed the main events for SummerSlam Night 1 and Night 2. Both nights will be held at MetLife Field in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.