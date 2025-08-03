Pantoja’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Review  

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One

August 2nd, 2025 | MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

I’m watching this on a bit of a delay as I spent some of the day at a baseball game with my brother-in-law.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso and Roman Reigns

At the baseball game I went to today, they played Jey Uso’s theme for a minute or so. Between Jey and Roman, they took up like 15 minutes for entrances. After a second round of YEETING, Jey took out everyone with a dive, giving this a hot start. The heels took control and isolated Jey, focusing on his midsection and setting up Roman as the face in peril. That heat segment involved Bron mockingly singing a chant to Roman about how he should’ve stayed home. They built to the hot tag well, with one fantastic tease spot where a tag looked obvious only to get cut off at the last moment. When Roman got the tag, the place exploded and he even busted out his old no hands dive to the outside, which he hasn’t done in forever. After the big tag to Roman, the teams started going back and forth with big offense. Bron looked like a world beater here, just kicking ass at every turn. Roman shoved Jey out of the way of Bron Spear, saving him. Jey then hit Bronson with a Spear of his own and added the splash to get the win in 21:04. A bit longer than it needed to be but a really fun opening tag. [***½]

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez [c] vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

The team of Alexa and Charlotte has done wonders for Charlotte. People were so sick of her just being Ric’s daughter who is always in the title picture. This got her away from non-stop singles title matches and has allowed her to develop a personality. The two had some miscommunication, allowing the champs to take control. Other than a few spots early, Judgment Day remained in the driver’s seat and ultimately isolated Alexa. That was a smart move since the hot tag to Charlotte at Evolution got a huge pop. The pop when it happened here was good, though it didn’t seem as loud, possibly because that happens sometimes in stadiums vs. normal arenas. When Alexa saved Charlotte from eating a pin, the crowd popped and I’ve never seen them do that for Charlotte. They teased a split when Alexa set up Roxanne for Sister Abigail and Charlotte seemingly looked at her viciously (Alexa accidentally hit her earlier) but she instead big booted Raquel. Sister Abigail hit and we had new champions at 13:36. Another good match. I quite enjoyed that and I surprisingly want more Charlotte in this capacity. [***¼]

Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

There’s a large contingent of wrestling fans who want Karrion Kross to get pushed and I’ve never understood anything less. Kross and Scarlett did their whole FALL AND PREY WE’RE TRYING SO HARD TO MAKE THE DUDE COOL entrance gimmick. Almost right out of the gates, Kross slipped on a spot, setting the tone for a match that was just not at all good. It was similar to their previous PPV match and hammered home that this probably needed a stipulation if it wanted to have a chance to be interesting. Nothing of note happened here and what we did get was painfully boring. Do you know how hard it is to have a bad match with Sami Zayn of all people? They played the “will Sami go to the dark side” thing but he didn’t and he won with a Helluva Kick in 8:10. Yeah, that sucked, which I don’t believe I’ve ever said about a Sami Zayn match. [*]

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton [c] vs. Jade Cargill

They really loaded up night two compared to night one, eh? Jade, as usual, looked like a million bucks. The issue here, before the bell even rings, is that Jade still needs work so she’s at her best when paired with a veteran who can lead the match and Tiffany, while good, is not there yet. That ended up indeed being the case as they went out there and just had a pretty generic match. A few spots were cool but there was no emotion in anything, not really any storytelling, and no reason to care about what they were doing. It felt like a decent exhibition or just two people moving from spot to spot rather than having a cohesive match. Jade getting her feet up on the Prettiest Moonsault Ever looked really cool and she hit Jaded but they flubbed the pin as Jade rolled too far back and Tiffany getting her foot on the ropes was super obvious. Soon after, Tiffany hit the PME to retain in 7:04. That was a match. [**¼]

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul vs. Jelly Roll and Randy Orton

Bad Bunny set a crazy high bar for celebrity wrestlers that I don’t think will be topped anytime soon. Look, I didn’t want this match sand I know most people agree. That said, I’ll admit that Jelly Roll gave it his all. He didn’t embarrass himself out there, hit a few decent moves, and even sold well for someone in his first match. Drew and Randy are great but you could kind of tell that neither of them really cared much to be in there, with neither giving one of their best performances. The main problem with this match was that it went 17:05, which it really didn’t need. The biggest spot of the match saw Logan Paul Frog Splash Jelly Roll through the announce table. It was a good spot but the camerawork did clearly show Jelly Roll just casually waiting for Logan to jump. Randy got beaten up as officials went to take Jelly Roll to the back but he turned around to help his partner. His hot tag got a decent enough response and he planted Logan with a Chokeslam and Drew with a Black Roll (Hole) Slam. In the end though, Logan beat him with a Frog Splash inside. Decent enough and better than expected but still too long. [**¼]

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther [c] vs. CM Punk

CM Punk was in Fantastic Four themed gear. They worked the mat in the early stages here, which made sense given this was a first time match. They were feeling each other out. Gunther was the first to gain a real upper hand and he held that for most of the match. Gunther brutalized and, at times, dominated Punk. The challenger looked out of his depth yet found ways to give himself and the fans hope through sheer veteran knowhow. He’d find any opening and try to capitalize on it for flash pins or quick bursts of offense. Yet, Gunther was always there to send him back down to the mat. Whenever Punk got something going, the crowd ate it up and it wasn’t prolonged. He really felt like he had no chance at points. Commentary noted that Punk’s stubbornness shined here as he simply refused to stay down and be beaten despite getting his ass kicked. Gunther got too cocky though, opening the door for Punk to do stuff like trip him up on the announce table as he was taunting. That spot led to Gunther bleeding, which isn’t something we’ve seen often from him. That seemed to bother him as he struggled to see through the blood and Punk used that to his advantage to reel off several moves. However, Gunther turned the GTS into a rear naked choke. Punk got free and hit the GTS but Gunther was stunned and didn’t go down, so Punk added a second to win the title in 30:19. Fantastic and the best Gunther World Title match, plus Punk’s best singles match since the Drew one in the Cell. They told a hell of a story and ended at just the right time. [****½]

Of course, CM Punk’s celebration was interrupted by the arrival of Seth Rollins. He pointed at Punk but turned away on his crutches, only to drop them and reveal that he’s okay. Gasp, we had no idea. He hit the ring to cash in but Punk leveled him. However, he used the briefcase as a weapon and hammered Punk until he was down. Then, he cashed in.

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk [c] vs. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins hit a Curb Stomp and won the title in 0:12. [NR]