– PWInsider reports that Christian, Mark Henry and Alicia Fox are in Toronto for WWE SummerSlam weekend.

– WWE has released a new theme song collection Uncaged 9 via iTunes, featuring the following songs:

01 – Then, Now, Forever (WWE Signature)

02 – Prime Time Open (Prime Time Wrestling 1988)

03 – I Like It Raw (WWE Raw 1995)

04 – High Voltage (Livewire 1997)

05 – Imminent Danger (Cage Lowering)

06 – Sunday Night Heat Theme (Sunday Night Heat 1998)

07 – Astros (Super Astros 1998)

08 – Rage (WrestleMania 15)

09 – No Mercy (No Mercy 2002)

10 – Confidential (WWE Confidential 2002)

11 – Velocity (WWE Velocity 2002)

12 – End (WWE Judgement Day 2003)

13 – Vengeance (WWE Vengeance 2004)

14 – Great American Bash Theme (Great American Bash 2004)

15 – This Time It’s Mine (Saturday Morning Slam 2012)

16 – Coronation (King Of The Ring 2015)

17 – One Against The World (Royal Rumble 2016)

18 – Connected (WrestleMania 31)

19 – Feet On The Ground (Shawn Michaels “My Journey” 2010)

20 – Relic (Survivor Series 2013)

21 – Bald Headed Blues (Battle Of The Billionaires)

– Hulk Hogan was spotted in New York today.

– Watch Charlotte Flair workout prior to her SummerSlam match against Trish Stratus.