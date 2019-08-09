wrestling / News
Christian, Mark Henry, And Alicia Fox In Toronto For WWE SummerSlam Weekend
– PWInsider reports that Christian, Mark Henry and Alicia Fox are in Toronto for WWE SummerSlam weekend.
– WWE has released a new theme song collection Uncaged 9 via iTunes, featuring the following songs:
01 – Then, Now, Forever (WWE Signature)
02 – Prime Time Open (Prime Time Wrestling 1988)
03 – I Like It Raw (WWE Raw 1995)
04 – High Voltage (Livewire 1997)
05 – Imminent Danger (Cage Lowering)
06 – Sunday Night Heat Theme (Sunday Night Heat 1998)
07 – Astros (Super Astros 1998)
08 – Rage (WrestleMania 15)
09 – No Mercy (No Mercy 2002)
10 – Confidential (WWE Confidential 2002)
11 – Velocity (WWE Velocity 2002)
12 – End (WWE Judgement Day 2003)
13 – Vengeance (WWE Vengeance 2004)
14 – Great American Bash Theme (Great American Bash 2004)
15 – This Time It’s Mine (Saturday Morning Slam 2012)
16 – Coronation (King Of The Ring 2015)
17 – One Against The World (Royal Rumble 2016)
18 – Connected (WrestleMania 31)
19 – Feet On The Ground (Shawn Michaels “My Journey” 2010)
20 – Relic (Survivor Series 2013)
21 – Bald Headed Blues (Battle Of The Billionaires)
– Hulk Hogan was spotted in New York today.
– Watch Charlotte Flair workout prior to her SummerSlam match against Trish Stratus.
