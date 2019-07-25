wrestling / News

WWE Summerslam Close To Selling Out But NXT Takeover: Toronto Is Not

July 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Summerslam 2019 - Finn Balor vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Summerslam at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is close to sold out on August 11. At this time, the cheapest ticket on the secondary market is $127.50 and there are 1,710 available.

Meanwhile, NXT Takeover: Toronto II is said to not be close to selling out. There are still around 1,000 secondary market tickets available with a low price of $32. That event happens the night before Summerslam on August 10.

