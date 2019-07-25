wrestling / News
WWE Summerslam Close To Selling Out But NXT Takeover: Toronto Is Not
July 25, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Summerslam at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is close to sold out on August 11. At this time, the cheapest ticket on the secondary market is $127.50 and there are 1,710 available.
Meanwhile, NXT Takeover: Toronto II is said to not be close to selling out. There are still around 1,000 secondary market tickets available with a low price of $32. That event happens the night before Summerslam on August 10.
More Trending Stories
- Update on AEW/TNT Presentation at TCA, Official Title Still TBA, Cody Rhodes on ‘Wrestling Show Brought to You By Wrestlers’
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Tried to Get Kurt Angle For WCW, Recalls Having A Shot at Getting Brock Lesnar
- Bruce Prichard Defends 2005 ‘Dr. Heinie’ Jim Ross Segment, Says It Was ‘Done Out of Love’
- Seth Rollins On Why He Felt the Need to Stand Up For WWE, Says WWE Isn’t Phoning Anything In