WWE Summerslam in the UK Next Year ‘Not A Done Deal’
September 30, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, there are rumors that WWE will be holding next year’s edition of Summerslam in the UK, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium as the front-runner to host. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that this was “far from a done deal.” However, he did confirm that there has been talk of the event happening in Cardiff or some other UK location.
