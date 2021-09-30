wrestling / News

WWE Summerslam in the UK Next Year ‘Not A Done Deal’

September 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam

As we previously reported, there are rumors that WWE will be holding next year’s edition of Summerslam in the UK, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium as the front-runner to host. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that this was “far from a done deal.” However, he did confirm that there has been talk of the event happening in Cardiff or some other UK location.

