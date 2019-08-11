WWE Summerslam Kickoff Livestream

– The WWE Summerslam 2019 Kickoff show livestream has begun. You can watch the livestream for the event in the player below. The Kickoff show will feature the following matchups:

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. The IIconics

* Apollo Crews vs. Buddy Murphy