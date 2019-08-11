wrestling / News

WWE Announces Kickoff Show Matchups: Women’s Tag Team and Cruiserweight Championships

August 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Summerslam Kickoff

As previously reported, three matchups were reportedly being shifted tonight to the Summerslam Kickoff show, including the Cruiserweight Championship match. WWE has now announced the lineup for the two-hour Kickoff show stream, which includes the Cruiserweight title bout, the women’s tag team title bout, and Apollo Crews vs. Buddy Murphy. You can check out the full announcement below.

In the women’s tag team title match, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend their titles agains the former champions, The IIconics. The Summerslam Kickoff show starts at 5:00 pm EST.

SummerSlam Kickoff to include three huge matches

Tonight’s special two-hour SummerSlam Kickoff will include three explosive matches as Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross go head-to-head with former titleholders The IIconics, Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak battles Oney Lorcan and Buddy Murphy is in action against Apollo Crews.

Don’t miss all the action of SummerSlam Kickoff, along with expert analysis, streaming live at 5 ET/2 PT on WWE.com, the updated WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Summerslam, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading