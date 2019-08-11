WWE Announces Kickoff Show Matchups: Women’s Tag Team and Cruiserweight Championships

– As previously reported, three matchups were reportedly being shifted tonight to the Summerslam Kickoff show, including the Cruiserweight Championship match. WWE has now announced the lineup for the two-hour Kickoff show stream, which includes the Cruiserweight title bout, the women’s tag team title bout, and Apollo Crews vs. Buddy Murphy. You can check out the full announcement below.

In the women’s tag team title match, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend their titles agains the former champions, The IIconics. The Summerslam Kickoff show starts at 5:00 pm EST.