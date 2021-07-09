WWE Summerslam Main Event & Roman Reigns’ Opponent Said To Be Locked In

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Cena is currently free of his acting responsibilities now that production on Peacemaker has ended. Cena is said to be a “lock” for the show, as is the rumored main event between Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It was noted that even though Cena has been cast in a film called Argylle, which begins filming in August. It’s possible that production will begin after Summerslam or that Cena could either be done before then or get time off.

Either way, the match with Reigns is said to be happening. Summerslam happens at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 21.