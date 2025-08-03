The full lineup for tonight’s WWE Summerslam night two is below, and features the big main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Night one featured CM Punk defeating Gunther in the main event, only to have Seth Rollins cash in Money in the Bank and defeat him for the World Title in shocking fashion.

* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

* Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No DQ, No Countouts Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

If Lynch wins, Valkyria can never challenge for the title again.

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Wyatt Sicks vs. Andrade and Rey Fénix vs. DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits