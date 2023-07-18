wrestling / News
WWE SummerSlam & NXT Great American Bash Early Betting Lines Released
– BetOnline has released some early betting odds for the matchups that have been confirmed for next month’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 and this month’s NXT Great American Bash premium live events. Here’s the early betting odds for WWE SummerSlam:
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Winner
Seth Rollins (c) -300 (1/3)
Finn Balor +200 (2/1)
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Winner
Cody Rhodes -450 (2/9)
Brock Lesnar +275 (11/4)
Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey Winner
Shayna Baszler -1000 (1/10)
Ronda Rousey +550 (11/2)
Now, here are the current betting lines for NXT Great American Bash 2023:
NXT Championship Winner
Carmelo Hayes (c) -500 (1/5)
Ilya Dragunov +300 (3/1)
NXT North American Championship Winner
Wes Lee (c) -200 (1/2)
Mustafa Ali +150 (3/2)
WWE SummerSlam 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. WWE NXT Great American Bash will be held on Sunday, July 30 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at Cedar Park, Texas. Both events will be broadcast live on Peacock.
