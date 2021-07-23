WWE Summerslam, Other Events With John Cena Have Increase In Ticket Sales

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the addition of John Cena has seemingly helped ticket sales for multiple WWE events, including this year’s Summerslam. The show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas moved another couple thousand tickets this week, and there are now 42,462 tickets out. The venue can hold 60,000 so it’s possible that it will sell out. Other shows with Cena that experienced an increase of sales include:

* Tonight’s Smackdown in Cleveland has 9,425 tickets out, which isn’t a sell out like WWE has claimed but still very good. WWE opened up the upper deck but it mostly hasn’t sold. Normally that might be bad, but with modern standards it’s not.

* A live event in Pittsburgh tomorrow night has 6,442 tickets sold.

* A live event in Louisville on Sunday is at 3,535.

* RAW on Monday from Kansas City is at 4,348.

* Smackdown on July 30 in Minneapolis is at 6,903.

* A live event on July 31 in Milwaukee is at 4,070.

* A live event on August 1 in Detroit is at 6,802.

* RAW in Chicago on August 2 is at 10,559, the largest advance for a WWE event other than Summerslam since the return to live touring.

* Extreme Rules in Columbus on September 26 has 4,771 tickets out.