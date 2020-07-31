Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Summerslam & Payback PPVs

PWInsider reports that as of right now, WWE is still planning on having Summerslam take place at the WWE Performance Center, even though they have been looking at other potential locations. Nothing has been confirmed regarding WWE considering taping content for the show on a beach or ship.

They also have confirmed that WWE Payback will take place on Sunday, August 30th, one week after Summerslam, and take place from the Performance Center. WWE hasn’t used the Payback PPV name since 2017.

PWInsider speculates that WWE may do a major angle at Summerslam to set up the Payback PPV one week later, similar to WWE having The Undertaker defeat Hulk Hogan for the WWE Title at Survivor Series 1991 (November 27th) to setup the This Tuesday in Texas PPV on December 3rd, 1991 that was headlined by an Undertaker vs. Hogan rematch where Hogan regained the title.