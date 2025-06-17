WWE SummerSlam Press Conference Set For This Weekend

WWE will be holding a press conference for SummerSlam this weekend. Fanatics announced the schedule for this weekend’s Fanatics Fest NYC, which runs Friday through sunday, and the announcement lists a WWE SummerSlam press conference for Saturday from 3:00 PM ET to 4:10 PM ET at The Theater in Javits Center.

SummerSlam takes place on August 2nd and 3rd and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.