wrestling / News
WWE SummerSlam Press Conference Set For This Weekend
June 16, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will be holding a press conference for SummerSlam this weekend. Fanatics announced the schedule for this weekend’s Fanatics Fest NYC, which runs Friday through sunday, and the announcement lists a WWE SummerSlam press conference for Saturday from 3:00 PM ET to 4:10 PM ET at The Theater in Javits Center.
SummerSlam takes place on August 2nd and 3rd and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.
Fanatics Fest is THIS weekend. Let’s get you ready.
The full lineup of panels and live podcast tapings is here – happening all weekend long at Fanatics Fest NYC.
Start mapping your moves now. 🗽 pic.twitter.com/OPoLzD14Yo
— Fanatics Fest (@FanaticsFest) June 16, 2025