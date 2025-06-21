wrestling / News
WWE Summerslam Kickoff Press Conference Now Available Online
June 21, 2025 | Posted by
The livestream for the WWE Summerslam kickoff press conference, which happened at Fanatics Fest in New York City, is now online. Summerslam is still over a month away, as it will happen on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. No matches have been announced at this time, although the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will challenge for the company’s top titles.
WWE has several events in the weeks before that, starting with Night of Champions on June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After that, they’ll head to Atlanta for NXT’s The Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, followed by Evolution on July 13.
More Trending Stories
- Mercedes Mone Was Reportedly Willing To Lose To Athena, Note On Why Plans Changed
- Update on What WWE Plans To Do With Women’s Tag Team Titles Following Liv Morgan’s Injury
- WWE Reportedly Has Issues Promoting American Gladiators and Happy Gilmore 2 Due to AEW Talent Involvement
- Update on AEW Status of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry