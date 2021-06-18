WWE Summerslam Tickets On Sale Now, Note On Sales So Far

Tickets for WWE Summerslam on August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas went on sale this morning and are available via Ticketmaster. PWInsider reports that this year is being considered an ‘all hands on deck’ event, and it will be pushed at the same level as (if not bigger than) this year’s Wrestlemania in Tampa.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that there are just over 3,000 seats left for the event after the presale began on June 14. The building is currently set up for 41,600 people, which likely means about 35,000 paid. At this time, many sections that would help WWE hit that total are not on sale yet.

Presale expectations were almost met, as they put more seats on sale after day one than had been available initially. Over 30,000 tickets are out right now between sales and business comps, which is good news for the company. By comparison, Wrestlemania also sold most of its tickets in the presale and had around 20,000 people on each night.