WWE Summerslam To Have Largest Non-Wrestlemania Gate Ever
August 20, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tomorrow’s WWE Summerslam PPV at Allegiant Stadium will have the largest gate for a non-Wrestlemania wrestling show ever held in North America. At this time, there are 42,883 tickets out for the show.
5,772 tickets are available on the secondary market, with a $23 get-in price.
