WWE News: Rhea Ripley Chops Streamer On Twitch, New Video Shows Off SummerSlam Tryout Attendees
– Rhea Ripley chopped streamer KingKreas on his Twitch stream. You can see the clip below of Ripley hitting Kreas (with permission) with a chop hard enough that it left a handprint on his chest through his shirt.
Kreas performs on the indie wrestling scene as Gabriel Aeros.
– WWE showed off its tryout attendees at SummerSlam in a new video on social media. The company posted a Reel to Instagram that flashed quickly through those who will be attending the SummerSlam week tryouts.
As noted, the attendees include Ben Bishop, Goldenboy Santos, Rayne Leverkusen, LJ Cleary, Omari, and CBL.
