WWE News: SummerSlam Getting Tweet Cam, Latest Battle of the Brands, This Week’s After the Bell

– WWE is getting its own Tweet Cam for SummerSlam. WWE has announced that fans will be able to access exclusive photos using the #SummerSlamCam hashtag, as you can see below:

Twitter’s #SummerSlamCam brings WWE Universe closer than ever to the action

The Biggest Event of the Summer is almost here and Twitter’s #SummerSlamCam is taking it to a whole new level!

For the first time, the WWE Universe will be able to access exclusive photos courtesy of Twitter’s Tweet Cam feature by using the #SummerSlamCam hashtag. With an action-packed night featuring showdowns between Roman Reigns and John Cena, Bobby Lashley and Goldberg, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks and more, fans will be now be able to see SummerSlam like they never have before.

Don’t miss a second of the action this Saturday, August 21 as SummerSlam streams exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.