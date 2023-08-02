wrestling / News
WWE SummerSlam Updated Betting Lines Released
– BetOnline has released some new betting odds for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 event, including the main title matchups. Here are the current betting lines for the event:
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) -5000 (1/50)
Jey Uso +1000 (10/1)
WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Seth Rollins (c) -300 (1/3)
Finn Balor +200 (2/1)
WWE Women’s Championship
Asuka (c) -140 (5/7)
Charlotte Flair +175 (7/4)
Bianca Belair +350 (7/2)
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Gunther (c) -600 (1/6)
Drew McIntyre +350 (7/2)
Singles Match Winner
Cody Rhodes -1500 (1/15)
Brock Lesnar +600 (6/1)
Singles Match Winner
Logan Paul -400 (1/4)
Ricochet +250 (5/2)
Singles Match Winner
Shayna Baszler -1000 (1/10)
Ronda Rousey +500 (5/1)
WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be held on Saturday, August 5 at Detroit’s Ford Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Earnings Conference Call: Media Rights Negotiations Underway, Update on Closing of TKO Deal, More
- Booker T Praises Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov For NXT Great American Bash, Talks Pre-Show Match
- Kurt Angle Thinks He’d Be Considered The Greatest Of All Time If He’d Stuck With WWE
- Britt Baker Weighs In On Taya Valkyrie Being Trolled Online, Criticism of AEW Women’s Division