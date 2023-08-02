wrestling / News

WWE SummerSlam Updated Betting Lines Released

August 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SummerSlam UT Image Credit: WWE

BetOnline has released some new betting odds for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 event, including the main title matchups. Here are the current betting lines for the event:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) -5000 (1/50)
Jey Uso +1000 (10/1)

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (c) -300 (1/3)
Finn Balor +200 (2/1)

WWE Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) -140 (5/7)
Charlotte Flair +175 (7/4)
Bianca Belair +350 (7/2)

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther (c) -600 (1/6)
Drew McIntyre +350 (7/2)

Singles Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -1500 (1/15)
Brock Lesnar +600 (6/1)

Singles Match Winner

Logan Paul -400 (1/4)
Ricochet +250 (5/2)

Singles Match Winner

Shayna Baszler -1000 (1/10)
Ronda Rousey +500 (5/1)

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be held on Saturday, August 5 at Detroit’s Ford Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

