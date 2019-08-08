WWE News: Summerslam Watch Along Details, New WrestleMania Book in September, WWE 24 Looks at Kofi Kingston’s DSW Days

– WWE.com has announced the details of this Sunday’s Summerslam Watch Along livestream that will air alongside the pay-per-view event. The livestream will bea vailable on WWE’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels. Guests for the stream include NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Matt, Riddle, Johnny Gargano, former WWE Superstar Santino Marella, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, and more. You can check out the full announcement below.

WWE Watch Along to stream live during SummerSlam on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook Four of NXT’s top Superstars have been confirmed to join the latest edition of WWE Watch Along, which is set to stream live during SummerSlam on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Cathy Kelley and Pat McAfee once again host the Superstar-studded hangout, to be joined by a revolving door of Superstars and celebrities during the pay-per-view. Confirmed to be joining the party so far are NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Johnny Gargano and Matt Riddle. Also appearing will be former WWE Superstar Santino Marella, TikTok musician and influencer Nick Tangorra, and Jimmy Korderas, Caroline Szwed and Nug of Rogers Sportsnet Aftermath. Even that lineup might look a little different come Sunday: Cole defends his title against Gargano in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at NXT TakeOver: Toronto on Saturday, while Baszler is slated to put her championship on the line against Mia Yim. For the full experience, tune in to SummerSlam, streaming live Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network, and fire up Watch Along on Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

– WWE and DK Publishing have announced the details for the upcoming book title, WWE 35 Years of WrestleMania. More details and pre-order links are available at DK Publishing’s website. The hardcover book release will be available on Tuesday, September 3. It’s a new edition of the previously released, 30 Years of WrestleMania, released in 2014. Here’s an official synopsis:

This new edition of the fan-favorite, best-selling title 30 Years of WrestleMania (pub. 2014) brings the story of the biggest event in the WWE calendar right up to date with 32 pages of brand new content. Ever since the first-ever WrestleMania in March 1985, this annual, week-long, sold-out event has attracted hundreds of thousands of sports entertainment fans from all over the world. WrestleMania is where every WWE Superstar wants to make his or her name. WWE Champions such as John Cena, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Sable, and Lita have all found WrestleMania the perfect showcase for their incredible talents. 35 Years of WrestleMania allows sports entertainment fans to relive, or discover, all the most exciting matches, celebrity appearances, and controversies in this premier event’s storied history. The key historic matches of every Wrestlemania are explored in depth. Spectacular full-color photographs from WWE’s own archive–many never seen before–superbly capture WrestleMania’s unrivaled glamour, and many of the most action-packed, unforgettable moments, both in the ring and behind the scenes. Get ready for the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment!

– WWE released a clip from the WWE 24 special on Kofi Kingston looking at Kofi’s days in Deep South Wrestling. You can check out that clip below.