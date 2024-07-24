WWE Summerslam Weekend Tryouts To Be Open To Fans

WWE is holding tryouts over Summerslam weekend, and they will be open to fans to attend for the first time. Shawn Michaels took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that the tryout will take place on August 2nd and fans will be able to attend, writing:

“For the very first time, we’re opening the doors for fans to witness the best athletes on the planet compete for a shot at becoming a @WWE Superstar If you’re #OnLocation in Cleveland, secure a WWE Priority Pass for the #SummerSlam WWE Tryout Experience!”

You can find out more here.