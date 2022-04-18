WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, More

WWE has dubbed their Sunday live events as “Sunday Stunner,” and the first show under that banner saw Roman Reigns take on Drew McIntyre. You can see the full results below from the Syracuse, New York show, per WZ:

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn

* AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Aliyah

* Smackdown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos defeated New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* WWE United States Championship Match: Finn Balor defeated Theory

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre