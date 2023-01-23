WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More

WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered

* Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan def. Damage CTRL

* Dolph Ziggler def. Baron Corbin

* Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest def. The O.C.

* Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura & Madcap Moss def. Imperium

* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville

* WWE United States Championship Match No DQ Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins