wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered
* Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan def. Damage CTRL
* Dolph Ziggler def. Baron Corbin
* Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest def. The O.C.
* Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura & Madcap Moss def. Imperium
* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville
* WWE United States Championship Match No DQ Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
OMGGGGGGG #WWEBinghampton pic.twitter.com/uyZhY7ls2e
— 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙤𝙨 ✟ (FAN ACCOUNT) (@WWEFan007__) January 23, 2023
What is @FinnBalor doing man #wwe #wwebinghamton pic.twitter.com/sCkHO6KAou
— Mike Pitta (@MikePitta2) January 23, 2023
#WWEBinghamton @jRawkRude @MsCharlotteWWE vs. @SonyaDevilleWWE #WWELive pic.twitter.com/ahSaTMoA9c
— Scotty Rude (@ScottyRude) January 23, 2023
Seth Rollins STOMP Austin Theory at WWE Binghamton! 🔥😍@WWERollins #SethRollins #WWEBinghamton #TeamRollins #RollinsArmy
🎥:@WWEFan007__ pic.twitter.com/hCHWRZmreb
— Seth Rollins Fanpage (@WWERollinsArmy_) January 23, 2023