WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 11.20.22: Sheamus Battles Gunther, More

WWE held a live event in State College, Pennsylvania on Sunday night featuring Sheamus taking on Gunther and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sheamus def. Gunther by DQ, which led to a tag team match.

* Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser

* Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross

* Ricochet def. LA Knight

* Braun Strowman & New Day def. The Bloodline The Usos) & Solo Sikoa

* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, and Mustafa Ali