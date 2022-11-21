wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 11.20.22: Sheamus Battles Gunther, More
WWE held a live event in State College, Pennsylvania on Sunday night featuring Sheamus taking on Gunther and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sheamus def. Gunther by DQ, which led to a tag team match.
* Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser
* Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross
* Ricochet def. LA Knight
* Braun Strowman & New Day def. The Bloodline The Usos) & Solo Sikoa
* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, and Mustafa Ali
The Scottish Warrior has arrived 💥 #WWEStateCollege x @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/QVFbypUmyp
— Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) November 20, 2022
Watch Her 🖤✨@YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/fEauGjH6Sv
— Taboy225 (@Taboy225) November 20, 2022
It's a State College street fight after a pre recorded video was shown of @DMcIntyreWWE getting beat up by @realKILLERkross. #WWE #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/Blfav0bCfB
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) November 20, 2022
.@WWERollins x #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/KLYdd2eRh8
— Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) November 21, 2022
