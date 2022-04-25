wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, More

April 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WrestleMania 38 2 WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Turn Heel Wrestling:

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal
* Gunther defeated Mansoor
* Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus
* SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Aliyah
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler
* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

