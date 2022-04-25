WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Turn Heel Wrestling:

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal

* Gunther defeated Mansoor

* Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus

* SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Aliyah

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre