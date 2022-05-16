WWE Sunday Stunner Results 05.15.22: Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre

WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia, with Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley

* Veer Mahaan def. Drew Gulak

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

* Asuka def. Becky Lynch

* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

* WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor def. Theory (c) by DQ

* AJ Styles & Finn Balor (w/Liv Morgan) def. Damian Priest & Theory (w/Rhea Ripley)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Naomi & Sasha Banks (c) def. Natala & Shayna Baszler

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre

Becky really used the Collini jacket at #WWERoanoke

📷: wwe's IG pic.twitter.com/W4JPrFJzlV — Caroline (@caroquinlynch) May 16, 2022

The crowd wants tables… Roman gives us the Head of the Table #WWERoanoke pic.twitter.com/AplVthMbaR — 𝐓𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@TylerSmithFSN) May 16, 2022