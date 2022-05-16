wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Results 05.15.22: Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre

May 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania Backlash Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns

WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia, with Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley
* Veer Mahaan def. Drew Gulak
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
* Asuka def. Becky Lynch
* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins
* WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor def. Theory (c) by DQ
* AJ Styles & Finn Balor (w/Liv Morgan) def. Damian Priest & Theory (w/Rhea Ripley)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Naomi & Sasha Banks (c) def. Natala & Shayna Baszler
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre

