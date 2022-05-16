wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 05.15.22: Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre
WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia, with Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley
* Veer Mahaan def. Drew Gulak
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
* Asuka def. Becky Lynch
* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins
* WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor def. Theory (c) by DQ
* AJ Styles & Finn Balor (w/Liv Morgan) def. Damian Priest & Theory (w/Rhea Ripley)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Naomi & Sasha Banks (c) def. Natala & Shayna Baszler
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre
Becky really used the Collini jacket at #WWERoanoke
📷: wwe's IG pic.twitter.com/W4JPrFJzlV
— Caroline (@caroquinlynch) May 16, 2022
Air LIV🔥#WWERoanoke @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/Yye3urqRtS
— wefLucha (@wefLucha) May 16, 2022
The crowd wants tables… Roman gives us the Head of the Table #WWERoanoke pic.twitter.com/AplVthMbaR
— 𝐓𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@TylerSmithFSN) May 16, 2022
Just got to see Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes at #WWERoanoke pic.twitter.com/oCyuNDDSbm
— Vincent Dipietro (@VincentDBME) May 16, 2022
These guys are great man 😭 #WWERoanoke pic.twitter.com/vug02AtiZg
— 𝐓𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@TylerSmithFSN) May 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Weekend Impact Wrestling Citrus Brawl TV Tapings
- Old Impact Wrestling Team Returned At Today’s TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Wardlow Says Man of Steel Shot During Recent AEW Dynamite Wasn’t Planned
- Chris Jericho on Rejected Idea for CM Punk Feud, Vince McMahon Only Wanting Their WM 28 Match to Run 2 Minutes