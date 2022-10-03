WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.2.22: Liv Morgan Battles Sonya Deville, More

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on Sunday featuring Liv Morgan defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results from the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Angel Garza

* Natalya def. B-Fab

* Madcap Moss def. Sami Zayn via DQ. The referee orders a tag team match to start immediately.

* Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss & Ricochet

* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville

* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def. Imperium