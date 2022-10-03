wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.2.22: Liv Morgan Battles Sonya Deville, More
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on Sunday featuring Liv Morgan defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results from the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Angel Garza
* Natalya def. B-Fab
* Madcap Moss def. Sami Zayn via DQ. The referee orders a tag team match to start immediately.
* Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss & Ricochet
* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville
* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def. Imperium
#WWESaskatoon hey @WWERomanReigns you have a snake in your bloodline pic.twitter.com/Ag8VpVwOY8
— stan nestrovich (@SNestrovich) October 3, 2022
Gotta give props to Hit Row and MMM. That was one entertaining match. #WWESaskatoon #WWESmackdown pic.twitter.com/lviGO9cu9m
— nigel maxwell (@nigelmaxwell) October 3, 2022
The best champ @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🥹🫶✨#wwesaskatoon pic.twitter.com/VQ2pAysGFG
— ✨TCO✨Fan Account (@LivForWWE) October 3, 2022
Incredible Night #WWESaskatoon @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/DKHaJ0yXJL
— Billy Smith (@BillySmith) October 3, 2022
Thanks for the tix to #wwesaskatoon @963CruzFM. That was a great time! pic.twitter.com/NBvLfALXWH
— Quarant-Dean 🇨🇦 (@Dean_Paz) October 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin’s First Stunner On Vince McMahon, Vince Being Best Heel In The Attitude Era In WWE
- Seth Rollins Wonders If He Can Ever be The Top Guy in WWE Living in the Roman Reigns Era
- Road Dogg on How John Cena Handled Losing to Kevin Federline