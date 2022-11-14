wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 11.13.22: Seth Rollins Defends US Title, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Madison, Wisconsin tonight with a US Championship match and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley
* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley
* Dana Brooke defeated Tamina Snuka
* The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium
* No DQ Match: Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross
* Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory
* Braun Strowman & The New Day defeated Solo Sikoa & The Usos
