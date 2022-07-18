WWE Sunday Stunner Results 7.17.22: Bianca Belair Defends Women’s Title, More

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event today from Daytona Beach, Florida with Bianca Belair in action and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider and Clay Jack:

* Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop

* Veer Mahaan def. Cedric Alexander

* AJ Styles def. Ciampa

* Raw Womens Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Carmella

* The Street Profits and Ezekiel def. Alpha Academy and Theory

* Omos def. R-Truth after Truth laid out an open challenge

* 24/7 Championship Match:Dana Brooke def. Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina

* The Mysterios def. The Judgement Day by DQ

* Daytona Beach Street Fight: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins