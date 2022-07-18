wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 7.17.22: Bianca Belair Defends Women’s Title, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event today from Daytona Beach, Florida with Bianca Belair in action and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider and Clay Jack:
* Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop
Opening night win for @AlexaBliss_WWE over Doudrop. #wweDaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/Pi6mPk5HR5
— Jeff Wilen (@JAWBreaker386) July 17, 2022
* Veer Mahaan def. Cedric Alexander
* AJ Styles def. Ciampa
* Raw Womens Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Carmella
Opening night win for @AlexaBliss_WWE over Doudrop. #wweDaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/Pi6mPk5HR5
— Jeff Wilen (@JAWBreaker386) July 17, 2022
* The Street Profits and Ezekiel def. Alpha Academy and Theory
* Omos def. R-Truth after Truth laid out an open challenge
* 24/7 Championship Match:Dana Brooke def. Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina
* The Mysterios def. The Judgement Day by DQ
⚖️тнє ʝυ∂gмєит ∂αу⚖️
📍#DaytonaBeachFL #WWEDaytonaBeach #WWELive @WWE @ArcherOfInfamy & @FinnBalor 🆚 @ReyMysterio & @DomMysterio35
📸/📹 DJ Luian’s [IG Stories] #TheJudgmentDay July17 #WWERaw #WWE #LiveForever #BrokenAngel #BoricuasArchers 🖤🇵🇷💜🏹⚖️ pic.twitter.com/oG6pBLCEeg
— BORICUAS ARCHERS ⚖️ (@BoricuaArchers2) July 18, 2022
* Daytona Beach Street Fight: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
More Trending Stories
- ESPN Calls WWE A ‘Sports Humanitarian League Champion’, Stephanie McMahon Responds
- Former NXT Talents Appeared At AEW Dark Tapings In Orlando (SPOILERS)
- The Undertaker Recalls Working With Bruiser Brody, First Time He Was Managed By Paul Bearer
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star