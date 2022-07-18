WWE Sunday Stunner Results 7.17.22: Gunther Defends Intercontinental Title, More

WWE held its other Sunday Stunner show tonight in Fort Lauderdale, Florida featuring Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* Liv Morgan, Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya, Shayna Baszler & Lacey Evans

Thank you so much to my friend Yovani for sending me these amazing videos from #WWEFortLauderdale .. includes Liv Morgan’s promo from tonight too! pic.twitter.com/OQfussgwrC — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) July 18, 2022

* Shanky defeated Jinder Mahal

* Drew Gulak defeated Happy Corbin

* Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The New Day

* Max Dupri Appears with his Maximum Male Models

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther defeated Ricochet

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland