WWE Sunday Stunner Results 7.17.22: Gunther Defends Intercontinental Title, More

July 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Gunther Image Credit: WWE

WWE held its other Sunday Stunner show tonight in Fort Lauderdale, Florida featuring Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* Liv Morgan, Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya, Shayna Baszler & Lacey Evans

* Shanky defeated Jinder Mahal

* Drew Gulak defeated Happy Corbin

* Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The New Day

* Max Dupri Appears with his Maximum Male Models

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther defeated Ricochet

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland

