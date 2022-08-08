WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.7.22: Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring a Street Fight between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, plus more. The show took place in Fayetteville, North Carolina and you can see the results below, courtesy of 411 reader Zach:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka

* Finn Balor (w/Damian Priest) def. Dominik Mysterio with the Coup de Grace.

* WWE United States Championship Match: Lashley def. Ciampa via the Hurt Lock

* Seth Rollins def. Dolph Zigger, who stepped in for Riddle, with a low blow followed by a Curb Stomp. Riddle came out after and attacked Rollins, running him off with Ziggler’s help.

Intermission

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya via the ObLIVion

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (w/Ludwig Kaiser) def. Shinsuke Nakamura via a powerbomb after Ludwig threw his jacket over Nakamura’s head.

* Drew McIntyre and Street Profits def. Sheamus and The Usos via DQ after Sheamus used his shillelagh.

* Fayetteville Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus via the Claymore. Afterward, McIntyre sang the “Hey hey, Goodbye” song to the heels and told the Usos to tell their cousin that he’s coming for Reigns’ titles.

@HEELZiggler just challenged @WWERollins to a match!! Banger incoming! And I got hit on the shoulder with Dolph’s jacket!!! #WWEFayetteville pic.twitter.com/zu6QYhF4qR — Cherry🍒Broken Dreams/Thee Redheaded Mama Claymore (@JustTtlyCherry) August 8, 2022

Curb stomp by Seth Rollins to Dolph Ziggler to win the match.#WWEFayetteville pic.twitter.com/cW7havpWGD — ScottyChrysForever33 (@ScottyStyles33) August 8, 2022