wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.14.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight featuring Bianca Belair and more. You can check out the full results below, per PWInsider:
* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz and Theory
* Veer def. R-Truth
* Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey def. Raquel Rodriquez & Aliyah
* Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler. Riddle saved Ziggler from a post-match Curb Stomp.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka
* Madcap Moss & The Street Profits def. Sheamus & The Usos by DQ when Sheamus hit Moss with a shellelagh. The match was restarted as a street fight at the Street Profits’ demand.
* Atlantic City Street Fight: Madcap Moss & The Street Profits def. Sheamus & The Usos
Puedo morir en paz 😍😍😍 @RaquelWWE @WWE_Aliyah @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler 😍😍😍😍 #wweatlanticcity pic.twitter.com/YbumfwfK7x
— Lenin (@Len_in1) August 15, 2022
not ronda mocking Raquel 😭😭#WWEAtlanticCity
pic.twitter.com/1uMJlndNS8
— layla 🤍 (@ROWDYLAYLA) August 15, 2022
This was hilarious lmao but DOLPH VS SETH! LETS GOOO! #WWE #WWEAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/VQu32FTito
— Michelle✨ (@FabulousBoss_) August 15, 2022
When referees fight back! @WWERollins @SethRollinsFans #wweatlanticcity pic.twitter.com/sil8p8P3RY
— BOOK VINCENT MICHAELᔕ (@vXmichaels) August 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz Recalls Pitches For A John Cena Heel Turn
- Backstage Rumor on Previous WWE Regime ‘Souring’ on Gunther Before Changes
- Finn Balor Explains Why Edge’s Ideas About The Judgment Day Were ‘Too Old School’
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation