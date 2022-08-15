WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.14.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight featuring Bianca Belair and more. You can check out the full results below, per PWInsider:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz and Theory

* Veer def. R-Truth

* Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey def. Raquel Rodriquez & Aliyah

* Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler. Riddle saved Ziggler from a post-match Curb Stomp.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka

* Madcap Moss & The Street Profits def. Sheamus & The Usos by DQ when Sheamus hit Moss with a shellelagh. The match was restarted as a street fight at the Street Profits’ demand.

* Atlantic City Street Fight: Madcap Moss & The Street Profits def. Sheamus & The Usos