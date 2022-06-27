wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Hidalgo, TX: RAW Women’s Title Main Event
WWE held another Sunday Stunner live event last night at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas with a RAW Women’s title match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Veer Mahaan def. Dominik Mysterio
* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
* MizTV with Theory. Bobby Lashley interrupted.
* Bobby Lashley def. The Miz and Theory
* Ezekiel def. Ciampa
* Street Fight: AJ Styles def. Damian Priest
* Omos def. Reggie
* Riddle def. Seth Rollins
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Asuka
