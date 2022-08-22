wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

August 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Riddle WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY
* Finn Balor def. Mustafa Ali
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Dana Brooke (c) vs. Tamina & Nikki ASH
* Theory def. Dolph Ziggler
* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley
* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading