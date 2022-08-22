WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

* Finn Balor def. Mustafa Ali

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Dana Brooke (c) vs. Tamina & Nikki ASH

* Theory def. Dolph Ziggler

* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley

* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

Some photos from Asuka-Bliss defeating Kai-Sky in the opener. #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/IFUvQl9T5E — John Canton (TJRWrestling) (@johnreport) August 21, 2022

Listen to that ovation for @BiancaBelairWWE at #WWELondon! The loudest ovation of the night, gave me goosebumps; we love our RAW Womens Champion pic.twitter.com/WZCzcB1knR — Eden (@LeafsNation619) August 22, 2022

Riddle d. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. Show done. More to come when I’m home. #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/36tMulEm05 — John Canton (TJRWrestling) (@johnreport) August 22, 2022