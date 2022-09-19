WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins

WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss

* The lights went out and red lights flashed in the ring with the song ‘White Rabbit’ playing.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya

* Drew McIntyre & The New Day def. Sami Zayn & The Usos

* Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Damage CTRL

* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Austin Theory

* Street Fight: Matt Riddle def. Seth Rollins