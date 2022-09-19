wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins
September 19, 2022 | Posted by
WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss
* The lights went out and red lights flashed in the ring with the song ‘White Rabbit’ playing.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya
* Drew McIntyre & The New Day def. Sami Zayn & The Usos
* Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Damage CTRL
* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Austin Theory
* Street Fight: Matt Riddle def. Seth Rollins