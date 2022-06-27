wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Odessa: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal in Main Event
WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night in Odessa, TX, with Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
( Madcap Moss def. Humberto
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Butch
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) (c) def. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
* Lacey Evans def. Shayna Baszler
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Xia Li
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal
The song stylings of @AustinCreedWins! #WWEOdessa pic.twitter.com/ZLvMi7XXHV
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2022
#wweodessa fun show so far. pic.twitter.com/Z5cdmwhxNM
— Michael Mortimer (@DarkMortimer) June 27, 2022
Sunday Funday Texas style!!!
Use #WWEOdessa to see yourself on the big screen tonight…let’s go!!!! 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/fq9NyrG0Dx
— 𝕄𝕁 (@M_Johnson681) June 26, 2022
Only for you @NatbyNature #wweodessa pic.twitter.com/Ryh2Dzl7QA
— Dnaye (@Dnayeee_) June 27, 2022
