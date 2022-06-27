WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Odessa: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal in Main Event

WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night in Odessa, TX, with Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

( Madcap Moss def. Humberto

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Butch

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) (c) def. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

* Lacey Evans def. Shayna Baszler

* Raquel Rodriguez def. Xia Li

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal