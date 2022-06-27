wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Odessa: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal in Main Event

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre WrestleMania 38 WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night in Odessa, TX, with Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

Madcap Moss def. Humberto
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Butch
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) (c) def. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
* Lacey Evans def. Shayna Baszler
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Xia Li
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

