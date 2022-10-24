WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville: Seth Rollins Defends US Title In 4-Way

WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano

* Omos def. R-Truth

* Braun Strowman confronts Omos

* The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland, & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci)

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – Extreme Rules: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Liv Morgan

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley by DQ

* Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss def. Bayley & Dakota Kai

* WWE United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, and The Miz