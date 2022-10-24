wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville: Seth Rollins Defends US Title In 4-Way
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano
* Omos def. R-Truth
* Braun Strowman confronts Omos
* The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland, & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci)
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – Extreme Rules: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Liv Morgan
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley by DQ
* Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss def. Bayley & Dakota Kai
* WWE United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, and The Miz
