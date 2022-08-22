wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Quebec City: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, More
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Natalya def. Shotzi
* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Aliyah & Liv Morgan
* Sami Zayn def. Madcap Moss
* Los Lotharios def. Butch & Ridge Holland
* Ricochet def. Happy Corbin
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus
Another clip of @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler from #wwequebeccity !
credit: @noemi_mercure_fitness on IG pic.twitter.com/eCx9cUjiPW
— rowdy one (@rondajeanrousey) August 22, 2022
Heyyy YO! #SamiZayn is def a honorary Uce for doing #TheTribalChief superman punch #WWEQuebecCity pic.twitter.com/YNXq3EAXWs
— 👑🅚🅘🅝🅖🅦🅞🅛🅕🐺 (@KingBlavkWolf) August 22, 2022
The Ring General @Gunther_AUT at #WWEQuebecCity pic.twitter.com/oCNULUCAbq
— Luc Cloutier (@luccloutier29) August 22, 2022
Oof, @QoSBaszler with ANOTHER knee/kick to @RondaRousey. #wwequebeccity #sundaystunner pic.twitter.com/58BBztqvDS
— Sydney (@BaddestOTP) August 22, 2022
