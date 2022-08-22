WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Quebec City: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, More

WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Natalya def. Shotzi

* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Aliyah & Liv Morgan

* Sami Zayn def. Madcap Moss

* Los Lotharios def. Butch & Ridge Holland

* Ricochet def. Happy Corbin

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus