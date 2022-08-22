wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Quebec City: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, More

August 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 6-24-22 Drew McIntyre Sheamus Image Credit: WWE

WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Natalya def. Shotzi
* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Aliyah & Liv Morgan
* Sami Zayn def. Madcap Moss
* Los Lotharios def. Butch & Ridge Holland
* Ricochet def. Happy Corbin
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

