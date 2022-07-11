wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Reno: Drew McIntyre Beats Sheamus

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 6-24-22 Drew McIntyre Sheamus Image Credit: WWE

WWE held another Sunday Stunner event last night from the Reno Events Center in Reno, NV. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) (c) def. Madcap Moss and Ricochet
* Happy Corbin def. Drew Gulak
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Lacey Evans & Shayna Baszler
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
* The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya and Ronda Rousey
* Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

