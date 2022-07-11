wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Reno: Drew McIntyre Beats Sheamus
WWE held another Sunday Stunner event last night from the Reno Events Center in Reno, NV. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) (c) def. Madcap Moss and Ricochet
* Happy Corbin def. Drew Gulak
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Lacey Evans & Shayna Baszler
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
* The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya and Ronda Rousey
* Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus
look at liv!!! #WWEReno @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/qjnwg4K4TT
— stef⁷❀ུ۪ (@1of1Stefani) July 11, 2022
. #WWEReno. When I walk in tonight….get off your A🇺🇲🇺🇲 and on your feet for an American Hero. Or else I will leave. pic.twitter.com/1WKftL4foj
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 10, 2022
raquel is so stunning! #WWEReno @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/DpIVAS8Ku8
— stef⁷❀ུ۪ (@1of1Stefani) July 11, 2022
Wasn’t expecting to end up at #WWEReno when I woke up today… but there I was!! 10/10 awesome show! pic.twitter.com/yHGndES8f6
— Olivia Roo (@Ohhmazing) July 11, 2022
