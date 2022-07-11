WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Reno: Drew McIntyre Beats Sheamus

WWE held another Sunday Stunner event last night from the Reno Events Center in Reno, NV. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) (c) def. Madcap Moss and Ricochet

* Happy Corbin def. Drew Gulak

* Raquel Rodriguez def. Lacey Evans & Shayna Baszler

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

* The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya and Ronda Rousey

* Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

