wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Springfield: Bianca Belair Defends In Main Event

June 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Hell in a Cell Bianca Belair Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

WWE held their Sunday Stunner live event at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri, with a RAW women’s title main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Street Fight: Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP
* Veer Mahaan def. Robert Roode
* Alexa Bliss def. Nikki A.S.H.
* Ezekiel def. Ciampa
* Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio def. The Miz & Theory
* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
* Riddle def. Seth Rollins
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Asuka

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading