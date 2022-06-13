WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Springfield: Bianca Belair Defends In Main Event

WWE held their Sunday Stunner live event at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri, with a RAW women’s title main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Street Fight: Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP

* Veer Mahaan def. Robert Roode

* Alexa Bliss def. Nikki A.S.H.

* Ezekiel def. Ciampa

* Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio def. The Miz & Theory

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

* Riddle def. Seth Rollins

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Asuka