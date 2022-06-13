wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Springfield: Bianca Belair Defends In Main Event
WWE held their Sunday Stunner live event at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri, with a RAW women’s title main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Street Fight: Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP
* Veer Mahaan def. Robert Roode
* Alexa Bliss def. Nikki A.S.H.
* Ezekiel def. Ciampa
* Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio def. The Miz & Theory
* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
* Riddle def. Seth Rollins
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Asuka
#WWESpringfield @WWERollins fought a good fight, but @SuperKingofBros left victorious pic.twitter.com/wLkD6NksW3
— Tabitha Gideon (@GideonGirl10) June 13, 2022
Oh my goodness. @AlexaBliss_WWE just stole Springfield! #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/gIn7iz4VD8
— Tabitha Gideon (@GideonGirl10) June 13, 2022
.@IAmNotEliasWWE crosses paths with @WWENikkiASH at #WWESpringfield. pic.twitter.com/05xzWqeNTT
— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2022
Great night! Daughter was super excited that @WWERollins pointed out her sign. Montez flopping on the apron was classic. #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/z9foUKX14R
— Timothy Hutchings (@hutch3703) June 13, 2022