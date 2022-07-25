WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Utica, NY: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins In A Street Fight

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event last night at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY, with Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* AJ Styles def. The Miz

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet

* Rey Mysterio def. Damian Priest. Priest attacked after the match but Drew McIntyre saved. Sheamus came out and got beat up too.

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Carmella

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Ronda Rousey by DQ after Shayna Baszler and Natalya interfered.

* Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey def. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins