WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Utica, NY: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins In A Street Fight

July 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Riddle WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event last night at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY, with Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* AJ Styles def. The Miz
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet
* Rey Mysterio def. Damian Priest. Priest attacked after the match but Drew McIntyre saved. Sheamus came out and got beat up too.
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Carmella
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Ronda Rousey by DQ after Shayna Baszler and Natalya interfered.
* Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey def. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

