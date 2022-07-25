wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Utica, NY: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins In A Street Fight
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event last night at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY, with Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* AJ Styles def. The Miz
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet
* Rey Mysterio def. Damian Priest. Priest attacked after the match but Drew McIntyre saved. Sheamus came out and got beat up too.
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Carmella
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Ronda Rousey by DQ after Shayna Baszler and Natalya interfered.
* Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey def. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins
Love this pic I took of @BeckyLynchWWE tonight at #WWEUtica 😂 pic.twitter.com/5ZtCgo4svZ
— scott schuster (@scottschuster23) July 25, 2022
Smiling for the camera @YaOnlyLivvOnce #wweutica pic.twitter.com/WhzvP4wW2s
— Matt Page (@MattPage1993) July 25, 2022
Sunday Funday NY Style!
Use #WWEUtica to see yourself on the big screen tonight!!! Let’s go!!! 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/gsA1sQizH5
— 𝕄𝕁 (@M_Johnson681) July 24, 2022
The one and only Seth "Uticain Rollins @WWERollins #WWEUtica #SundayStunner pic.twitter.com/15FjIrdZGA
— Ken Smith (@Tolerated13) July 25, 2022
Start to finish #WWEUtica was freaking awesome! pic.twitter.com/BVgfCKx4xo
— Ken Smith (@Tolerated13) July 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On Why He Referenced Vince McMahon’s Retirement While Promoting AEW Rampage
- Liv Morgan On Wanting To Work With Lita In WWE, SummerSlam Match With Ronda Rousey Being About More Than A Title
- Kurt Angle On Vengeance 2002 Match With The Rock & The Undertaker, Challenges Of Putting Together Triple Threat Match
- Details On Who Is Leading WWE Creative After Vince McMahon’s Retirement