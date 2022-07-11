wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Waco: Riddle Wins A Street Fight
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event last night at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, TX. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Veer Mahaan def. R-Truth
* Ezekiel def. Ciampa
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Dana Brooke (c) def. Doudrop
* Dolph Ziggler def. Theory
* Finn Balor def. Dominik Mysterio
* Asuka def. Becky Lynch
* Omos def. Cedric Alexander
* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins
The Man, The Myth, The Big Time, @BeckyLynchWWE #WWEWaco
Ps. your characterization of Waco was entirely accurate, this place sucks lol pic.twitter.com/otuSJAHGTb
— mads (@maddievpatton) July 11, 2022
Seth “Freakin” Rollins!!@WWERollins #WWEWaco#SundayStunner#BurnItDown 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/j3SyPQNvnH
— Creating Heat (@CreatingHeat) July 11, 2022
Asuka getting the win!!! #WWEWaco pic.twitter.com/fIneXUp3Gg
— Paul Chambers (@MacsWorldCSE) July 11, 2022
Awesome seeing @CarmellaWWE tonight #WWEWaco pic.twitter.com/dnhSmRz6KK
— Jason Bonilla (@JasonABonilla) July 11, 2022
Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle in a Waco Street Fight!! #WWEWaco pic.twitter.com/NsBLF6YM5v
— Paul Chambers (@MacsWorldCSE) July 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Marko Stunt On His AEW Contract Not Being Renewed, Experiences Working With Tony Khan
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion
- The Undertaker on His Hall of Fame Acceptance Speech, Not Mentioning Mick Foley
- Tony Khan on Why He Allowed AEW Talents to Appear in John Cena Tribute Videos on WWE Raw