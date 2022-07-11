WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Waco: Riddle Wins A Street Fight

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event last night at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, TX. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Veer Mahaan def. R-Truth

* Ezekiel def. Ciampa

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Dana Brooke (c) def. Doudrop

* Dolph Ziggler def. Theory

* Finn Balor def. Dominik Mysterio

* Asuka def. Becky Lynch

* Omos def. Cedric Alexander

* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

The Man, The Myth, The Big Time, @BeckyLynchWWE #WWEWaco Ps. your characterization of Waco was entirely accurate, this place sucks lol pic.twitter.com/otuSJAHGTb — mads (@maddievpatton) July 11, 2022