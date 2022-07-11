wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Waco: Riddle Wins A Street Fight

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Riddle WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event last night at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, TX. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Veer Mahaan def. R-Truth
* Ezekiel def. Ciampa
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Dana Brooke (c) def. Doudrop
* Dolph Ziggler def. Theory
* Finn Balor def. Dominik Mysterio
* Asuka def. Becky Lynch
* Omos def. Cedric Alexander
* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

