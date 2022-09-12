WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Wenatchee: Imperium Beats The Brawling Brutes

WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles: The Usos def. The New Day

* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def. Asuka & Alexa Bliss and Xia Li & Shotzi

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* Imperium def. The Brawling Brutes

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn