wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Wenatchee: Imperium Beats The Brawling Brutes
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles: The Usos def. The New Day
* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def. Asuka & Alexa Bliss and Xia Li & Shotzi
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
* Imperium def. The Brawling Brutes
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn
The night can't get any better. The Saints won and I get to see Shinsuke Nakamur #wweWenatchee #𝐵𝑒𝓁𝒾𝓃𝒹𝒶𝒟𝑒𝓃𝒾𝓈𝑒 pic.twitter.com/Iuz1Y6uZ3H
— Belinda Denise (@Belinda_Denise_) September 12, 2022
#WWEWenatchee @BaronCorbinWWE Happy is in the House in our Small Town🤘🔥🤘 Jackpot Surprise 💰 🤑 💸 #WWESundayStunner pic.twitter.com/I6o2xtTnF4
— GrumpyKoRe 🤘🔥🤘aka Tony (@grumpykore) September 12, 2022
TIK TOK! #FallAndPray #WWEWenatchee @realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/kfkknV71Ut
— Jesse D (@Jyco28_) September 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Another Note On Recent Impact Wrestling Release of Lady Frost
- Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
- Ken Anderson on Original Plans to Make Him Vince McMahon’s Illegitimate Son, Why He Got Fired From WWE
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’