WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Wenatchee: Imperium Beats The Brawling Brutes

September 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Imperium WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles: The Usos def. The New Day
* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def. Asuka & Alexa Bliss and Xia Li & Shotzi
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
* Imperium def. The Brawling Brutes
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

