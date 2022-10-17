WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins

WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

* Omos def. R-Truth

* Mustafa Ali def. Chad Gable

* Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley)

* Dana Brooke vs. Tamina ends in a no contest after Damage CTRL interferes.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL def. Dana Brooke & Tamina

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley

* WWE United States Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def, Riddle