wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory
* Omos def. R-Truth
* Mustafa Ali def. Chad Gable
* Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley)
* Dana Brooke vs. Tamina ends in a no contest after Damage CTRL interferes.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL def. Dana Brooke & Tamina
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley
* WWE United States Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def, Riddle
.@SuperKingofBros found some inspiration heading into his #USTitle match with @WWERollins tomorrow night on #WWERaw @USA_Network. #WWETopeka pic.twitter.com/rPekYcTvuz
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2022
about to be a problem
📷 @AnthonyCairo pic.twitter.com/0z7vzbFyDp
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 17, 2022
Squad Goals 🔥🔥🔥#JudgementDay #WWETopeka@RheaRipley_WWE @FinnBalor @DomMysterio35 @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/j59lfGrVlC
— 🕶〽️ (@joe_wenzel) October 17, 2022
A message from #WWETopeka. @WWERollins #WWERaw @USA_Network @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/EzgsIBtCDn
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2022