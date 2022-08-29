wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More

August 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Riddle Image Credit: WWE

WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits
* Ciampa def. Cedric Alexander
* Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Dakota Kai & IYO Sky
* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. AJ Styles and Theory
* Drew McIntyre & The New Day def. The Brawling Brutes
* Alpha Academy issued an open challenge, leading to Kevin Owens coming out and hitting them with Stunners.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet
* Manchester Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

