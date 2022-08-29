WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More

WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits

* Ciampa def. Cedric Alexander

* Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Dakota Kai & IYO Sky

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. AJ Styles and Theory

* Drew McIntyre & The New Day def. The Brawling Brutes

* Alpha Academy issued an open challenge, leading to Kevin Owens coming out and hitting them with Stunners.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet

* Manchester Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles takes a selfie with Theory’s phone while Lashley has him in a Suplex. 😂 #WWE #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/T0pK3hIdLG — Steve Fall – NBC Ten Count (@SteveFall) August 29, 2022