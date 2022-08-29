wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More
WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits
* Ciampa def. Cedric Alexander
* Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Dakota Kai & IYO Sky
* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. AJ Styles and Theory
* Drew McIntyre & The New Day def. The Brawling Brutes
* Alpha Academy issued an open challenge, leading to Kevin Owens coming out and hitting them with Stunners.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet
* Manchester Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins
MAIN EVENT #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/ZyuHtC54QX
— MKVszn (@Sajizzle) August 28, 2022
AJ Styles takes a selfie with Theory’s phone while Lashley has him in a Suplex. 😂 #WWE #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/T0pK3hIdLG
— Steve Fall – NBC Ten Count (@SteveFall) August 29, 2022
Now THIS. is a selfie… 😂😂😂❤@AJStylesOrg@_Theory1@fightbobby@WWE #WWE#WWEManchester#SundayStunner@SNHUArena_NH pic.twitter.com/n5uiZlsD3A
— #TheLifestylesoftheRichandDavid(#TLRD)… (@elafroameprking) August 29, 2022
Drew McIntyre shaking what his mama gave him! pic.twitter.com/LQyIy3GKLK
— Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) August 29, 2022
