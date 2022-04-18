wrestling / News
Photos From Last Night’s WWE Sunday Stunner: Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse, NY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam. You can also find photos from the event below.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn
* AJ Styles def. Damian Priest
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Aliyah
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and Sheamus & Ridge Holland
* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley
* WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Theory
* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre
I’ve been waiting for so long to see this man live! Glad I was able to be alive to see @CodyRhodes!!!!!!!!!!!! #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/NYlEnvcQbU
— RaudoKun | #RIPGachaTalks | #RIPBrodieLee (@RaudoC) April 18, 2022
@WWE_Aliyah has answered the open challenge that @MsCharlotteWWE threw down #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/Ja36SwfxYD
— Miles Hood (@milohilos) April 17, 2022
.@BeckyLynchWWE has a message for #WWESyracuse and #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/elfQnth0zO
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2022
LET’S GOOOO!!
Can’t wait to see y’all TONIGHT!#WWESyracuse#WWELive#ESTofWWE pic.twitter.com/lsH9N9OpfL
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 17, 2022
Things didn’t go as planned for @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWESyracuse. pic.twitter.com/8iaBiiZe9B
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2022
