Photos From Last Night’s WWE Sunday Stunner: Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre

WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse, NY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam. You can also find photos from the event below.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn

* AJ Styles def. Damian Priest

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Aliyah

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and Sheamus & Ridge Holland

* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

* WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Theory

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre