WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Women’s Tag Titles Defended

June 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Live Image Credit: WWE

WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Civic Center in Mobile, AL, with a women’s tag team title match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Charlotte Flair def. Bayley
* Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin
* WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) def. Shotzi
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) def. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus & Butch) and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)
* Omos def. Rick Boogs
* Santos Escobar def. LA Knight
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) def. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

