WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Women’s Tag Titles Defended

WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Civic Center in Mobile, AL, with a women’s tag team title match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Charlotte Flair def. Bayley

* Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin

* WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) def. Shotzi

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) def. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus & Butch) and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)

* Omos def. Rick Boogs

* Santos Escobar def. LA Knight

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) def. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan