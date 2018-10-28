wrestling / News
WWE Super Show Results: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy, More
– WWE held a Raw/Smackdown Supershow live event in Corbin, Kentucky on Saturday night, with AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship to headline. Results are below, per WZ:
* Rusev vs Andrade Cien Almas – Rusev wins via Accolade submission.
* Tyler Breeze vs Baron Corbin – Baron Corbin wins via pinfall after End of Days.
* B Team vs The Revival – B team wins via pinfall.
* Cedric Alexander vs Blake Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship – Blake Murphy wins via pinfall after low blow and finishing move.
* Elias promo was interrupted by Baron Corbin; they sang “Freebird” together and then Corbin attacked Elias.
* Braun Strowman vs Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre in a 2-on-1 handicap match – Braun Strowman pins Dolph Ziggler after his finisher power slam. Braun was a huge babyface and held up a fan’s poster that said “Get Well Soon Roman.”
* Gallows and Anderson vs The Bar for the tag team titles – The Bar wins via pinfall after their team finisher.
* Seth Rollins cut a promo asking for Dean Ambrose to come out and explain himself. Dean attacked Seth from behind and hit him with Dirty Deeds.
* AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jeff Hardy triple threat for the WWE Championship – AJ Styles pinned Nakamura after a Styles Clash.
