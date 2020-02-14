wrestling / News

WWE Super ShowDown Moves Venues in Saudi Arabia

February 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Super ShowDown 2020

– It looks like Super ShowDown 2020 is going through a late change in venues. WWE is now advertising the event will take place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tickets for the event at the new venue are now available at TicketMX.com.

Previously, the event was scheduled to be held at the King Fahd International Stadium. It’s unknown why WWE has opted for the change in venues.

WWE Super ShowDown is scheduled for Thursday, February 27. The event will be broadcast live on WWE Network.

